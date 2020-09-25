NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick starts on pole in Las Vegas

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 19: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After winning the Bass Pro Shop NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick will start on the pole for the South Point 400, the first race of the second three-race round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Sunday evening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I think, for us, you just want to keep doing what you’re doing,” Harvick said. “You don’t want to get out of rhythm; you don’t want to start thinking about what could happen or what did happen. You just go and do what you do on a week-to-week basis, climb in the car, drive it as hard as you can. The guys are going to put what they think is the best setup in the car for that particular week, and everybody wants to achieve the same goal, so nobody is trying to have a bad night or a slow car. Everybody is coming to the race track trying to do everything that we can, but the thing I can tell you is, when things aren’t going 100 percent correctly on a race weekend, we’ve got a great group of guys on pit road; we’ve got a great group of guys back at home helping us and on the pit box and doing all the things that it takes to try to climb back in the race or strategize our way back in the race. Sometimes, those weeks, and I think Darlington is a great example of that, we just kept ourselves in the race and wound up in a position that capitalized on winning the race, even though we weren’t really in contention to win. You just want to stay in rhythm. It’s kind of like basketball or football, and you look at the teams that get the first-week bye, and then, they go to the next week, and it always makes me wonder if you wouldn’t just rather keep playing to stay in that rhythm, because I know for us, staying in the rhythm and just thinking the same way that we have all year is the best way to do it for us.”

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will start on the front row, alongside Harvick, at his hometown track after finishing second to Harvick at Bristol.

Chase Elliott will start third Sunday, giving all three manufacturers a spot in the top-three of the LVMS starting grid. Meanwhile, one of Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammates, Aric Almirola, will start fourth, next to Elliott in row two, giving SHR two spots in the top- four, or first two rows, of the grid.

Joey Logano and a third SHR driver, Clint Bowyer, will start fifth and sixth for an all-Ford row three.

With round one of the playoffs in the history books, 12 drivers remain in contention for the 2020 title. Those 12 drivers will line up in the first six rows of the 39-car starting grid. Erik Jones will start highest among drivers not in the playoffs, or already eliminated from the playoffs, from the 13th position after finishing third the previous weekend at Bristol.

“Las Vegas has been a decent track for us, I’d say,” Jones said. “This race last year, we were actually really strong and had a really quick Camry, just had a mechanical problem towards the middle of the race and didn’t get to see how it was going to play out for us. I’m excited to get back there. Bristol was a really good race for us finishing third and being in contention at the end. Hopefully, we can keep that momentum going and have another strong run at Vegas and keep contending and being up front. As long as you’re running up front in the top-three, you’ve got a shot at the win, depending on how it’s going to work out. Hopefully, we’re in position, and I think Vegas is a good chance for us to win the first one of the season.”

Below, is the complete starting grid for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

