NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick unofficial pole sitter at Pocono

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 27: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Gen X Ford, celebrates with the Busch Pole Award after qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 27, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick posted a 51.707-second/174.058 mph lap during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Saturday to claim the unofficial pole for Sunday’s Gander RV 400. Qualifying results remain unofficial until post-qualifying/pre-race inspections are completed Sunday morning. Should Harvick’s car pass and his qualifying time stand, the pole will be his fourth of the season but the first of his career at Pocono.

“We scrambled today in practice and never even made a qualifying run in practice, so we worked on our race stuff as long as we could and never really felt like we got it 100 percent right,” Harvick said. “We weren’t bad, but I think as you look at that, our car was pretty good after about lap six, and I think as you get into the race tomorrow, there’s gonna be a lot of two-tire strategy and a lot of green flag strategy. There’s gonna be a lot of unique times that you pit, so keeping yourself inside that time limit of that pit window is important to try to fulfill that strategy and keep yourself up front. We’ll see. I think as you look at the things that track position has meant this year, I think obviously having that tomorrow will be very important.”

Pending inspections, Joey Logano qualified second to start alongside Harvick on the front row, and Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola was third to give Ford a top-three sweep.

“We made a lot of changes from practice,” Almirola said. “We weren’t really happy with how we ended practice, so made a lot of changes there, and I felt like we made it a lot better. We’ll see. I’m looking forward to the race.”

Erik Jones and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

“We have had good speed,” Jones said. “The Reser’s Camry has been fast. I thought with that lap, we would have it. That’s kind of frustrating. We have a fast car, and I thought we had a shot at the pole. It’s kind of frustrating, but we are starting up front either way, so we will make a good day of it. We were good in race trim, and I was pretty happy with it. That’s always a good feeling.”

Havick was the 35th of the 38 entrants to make a qualifying attempt and was the only driver among the group to surpass the 174 mph mark.

Dillon went out 14th in the qualifying order, knocking William Byron of the provisional pole with he was the first driver in qualifying to top the highest speeds turned in during the two practice sessions earlier in the day. Almirola, then, went out 28th and replaced Dillon on the provisional pole when he was the first driver to top 173 mph.

By the end of the qualifying session, four drivers had topped 173 mph.

Logano also briefly held the provisional pole, going out 30th and holding the top spot until Harvick’s attempt.

Below, is the complete, unofficial starting grid for Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway:

