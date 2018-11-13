NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick will have a new tire changer at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick will have a slightly tweaked pit crew when he takes on Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano on at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. Stewart-Haas Racing has swapped the rear tire changers between Harvick’s No. 4 team and Aric Almirola’s No. 10 team ahead of the 2018 season finale. Almirola was eliminated from the playoffs Nov. 11 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Chris McMullen is Harvick’s new rear tire changer, replacing Michael Johnson, who replaces McMullen on Almirola’s team. Johnson became the rear tire changer on Harvick’s team in September, replacing Daniel Smith, who has been sidelined by a health issue.

Harvick also will have a substitute crew chief for the season finale in Tony Gibson. The Homestead race will be Gibson’s second-straight as Harvick’s fill-in crew chief. Harvick’s regular crew chief, Rodney Childers, is serving a two-race suspension as a result of a spoiler issue following the Nov. 4 race at Texas race — a race Harvick won but was stripped of the playoff benefits from because of the spoiler issue.

The highest finisher among the four remaining championship contenders in the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be the 2018 Cup Series champion. Harvick won his first and, to this date, only series title in 2014, his first season with SHR. Stewart-Haas Racing has two championships. Team co-owner Tony Stewart won the first for SHR in 2011.

