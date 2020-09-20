NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick wins again, playoff field trimmed to 12 at Bristol

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 19: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick bookended the opening three-race round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Saturday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway when he won the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, his second of win of the playoffs, so far, and his ninth, overall, 29 races into the season.

“I’m just so happy to drive this Busch Light Ford,” Harvick said. ”I’m so happy to see all these fans in the grandstands. I was so jacked up when I got in this race car tonight to come here and just race and to be able to do that in front of people; that’s the enthusiasm that you get is from the crowd, and I’m so excited for our team. Everybody from Busch Light and Mobil 1, Ford Mustang, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Jimmy John’s, everybody who helps us at the shop. The guys are just doing a great job.”

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Erik Jones finished second and third after they both started in the back, because their cars failed pre-race inspection twice.

“To beat Kyle Busch at Bristol, I kind of got myself in a little bit of a ringer, there,” Harvick said. ”I hit a lapped car and got a hole in the right-front nose, but just kept fighting. We don’t have anything else to lose. We were here to try to win a race. I know how much Rodney (Childers, crew chief) really enjoys coming here, and, hell, how can you not enjoy coming here with all this enthusiasm? Everybody is tired of being at home.”

Tyler Reddick finished fourth, and Aric Almirola rounded out the top-five.

Four drivers — William Byron, Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Blaney and Cole Custer — were eliminated from the playoffs, cutting the playoff field from its original 16 to 12 drivers. Byron was the first driver eliminated, retiring early with a 38th-place finish after wrecking on lap 233. Blaney and DiBenedetto did manage top-20 finishes, Blaney 13th and DiBenedetto 19th. Custer finished 23rd at Bristol.

Brad Keselowski led most of the opening stage, running up front for 82 of the first 125 laps after starting on the pole. Harvick took the lead from Keselowski on lap 18, but on lap 43, Keselowki retook the position.

Chase Elliott, though, took the stage-one win at lap 125 after taking the lead from Keselowski on lap 107. After losing the lead to Elliott, Keselowski struggled throughout the remainder of the race, spending significant time in the garage and finishing 88 laps down.

After the opening stage, Busch and Harvick combined to lead most of the remaining laps of the 500-lap race, with Harvick leading a race-high 226 laps and Busch 159. Busch was up to second in the running order by the end of the opening stage, and after getting out of the pits first during the caution at stage-end, he led throughout the second stage and claimed the stage win at 250.

Harvick took command of the race when he passed Harvick for the lead on lap 281. Busch was able to retake the lead in lapped traffic on lap 459, but 10 laps later, he got blocked behind Joey Logano, enabling Harvick to take his race-winning lead.

“Just didn’t have enough at the end,” Busch said. “The guys did a great job and gave me a really great piece tonight to contend and at least be up there and be close. Unfortunately, just didn’t have enough. Lapped cars were definitely a problem. It’s part of racing. You have to try to get around them where you can, and there was just no room for me to do what I needed to do with a couple of those opportunities to get past them.”

Clint Bowyer finished sixth, Chase Elliott was seventh, Chris Buescher eighth, Ryan Preece ninth, and Michael McDowell was 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race:

