NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick wins at Dover, clinches regular-season title

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 23: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick closed out the Drydene doubleheader weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Sunday by winning the Drydene 311 in dominating fashion. The win was Harvick’s NASCAR Cup Series-leading seventh win of the season. It also was Harvick’s 56-career Cup Series win, tying him with Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time wins list.

Harvick’s win was the 700th Cup Series victory for Ford.

“I have to thank everybody on our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang,” Harvick said. “Congratulations to Ford on their 700th Cup win. I want to thank everyone on this team. Rodney (Childers, crew chief) and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing for overcoming what happened yesterday with the track bar and nailing the balance today. I want to thank all the partners — Jimmy Johns, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Busch Beer. I want to say Happy Birthday to (wife) Delana’s mom and Dax, our engineer, same birthday. What a year; what a seven years (since joining Stewart-Haas Racing). I am just really proud of everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing for being able to drive this car. Week after week, they just put so much effort into making this thing go fast, and it has been a great year.”

Harvick also clinched the 2020 Cup Series regular-season championship Sunday with one race remaining in the 26-race regular season.

“With Denny (Hamlin) winning yesterday, we needed to win today, and we need all the points we can get,” Harvick said. “I think as you look at these playoffs, you never know what to expect, but I know that as we go week to week, we will give it all we have, and I am just really proud. Thank you to Mobil 1. They put a lot into the oils and lubricants in these cars and grinding to find more horsepower and less drag. It is an honor to drive for these guys.”

Martin Truex Jr. finished second for the second-consecutive race and his seventh-straight top-three finish.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates rounded out the top-five, with Jimmie Johnson in third, William Byron in fourth and Alex Bowman fifth.

Harvick started the race in the 17th position but was inside the top-three by lap 62. On lap 69, he took the lead from Ryan Blaney and won the first stage on lap 70.

After Harvick took his first stage win, the race was red-flagged for track repair when some of the concrete surface came up in turn four.

Harvick swept the stages in Sunday’s race, winning the second stage on lap 185. He lost the lead to Joey Logano during a lap-100 caution, but on lap 115, Harvick retook the lead. By the halfway point of the 311-lap race, he had built up a six-second lead.

Harvick lost the lead, briefly, again, on pit road during a lap-290 caution when Johnson got out of the pits first with a two-tire change. Harvick was second off pit road and retook his lead when the race restarted.

Denny Hamlin, who won the first race of the weekend doubleheader on Saturday and trails only Harvick in 2020 wins with six, ran near the front throughout much of the first two-thirds of Sunday’s race before falling off the pace and making and unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel on lap 227.

An inversion of the top-20 of the finishing order from Saturday’s race put Matt DiBenedetto on the pole Sunday. On lap 12, Aric Almirola, one of Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammates, passed DiBenedetto for the lead.

Ryan Blaney also passed DiBenedetto for second, and when Almirola pitted during a lap-33 caution for debris, Blaney inherited the lead — a lead he maintained until Harvick got to the front.

The seven cautions in the race included a lap-six yellow flag for a multi-car incident involving Chase Elliott, Busch, Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., among others. Elliott retired from the race as a result of the incident.

Other top-10 finishers included Logano in sixth, Almirola in seventh, Brad Keselowski eighth, Austin Dillon ninth and Cole Custer in 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of Sunday’s Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway:

