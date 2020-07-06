NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick wins second-straight Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 05: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Patriotic Ford, celebrates winning the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 05, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With his fourth win of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick became the third driver to win back-to-back Brickyard 400s, this year’s edition known as the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400. Sunday’s win was Harvick’s third at Indianapolis, joining Jimmie Johnson as the only active drivers with more than two Brickyard wins. With his fourth win of the season, Harvick matches Denny Hamlin’s series-leading wins tally.

“I’m just really proud of all these guys and everybody at SHR,” Harvick said. ”I’ve just got to thank everybody from Busch Light. Our Ford Mustang was fast today. Mobil 1, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Jimmy John’s, everybody at Haas Automation for everything that they do for our car to be able to put it in victory lane is just a big effort right now to get the cars to the racetrack. Denny had his issues, there, and we were able to capitalize and get a great push from Cole (Custer), there, at the end and bring it home.”

Harvick and Hamlin were the class of the field throughout much of the race, especially late. Hamlin was leading and Harvick second when Hamlin blew a tire and hit the wall inside the final 10 laps.

“They told me that he (Hamlin) was really close on tire wear and our tire wear was good, and they wanted us to push as hard as we could and the pace picked up as it got cooler, so you hate to see people have trouble,” Harvick said. “I’m just glad he’s okay.”

The race restarted with two laps remaining, Harvck as the leader and Matt Kenseth in second. Kenseth was unable to better Harvick in the closing laps, but he maintained second for his best finish since taking over driving duties of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Chevrolet.

Harvick was the leader when the race field began cycling through green-flag pit stops with under 40 laps to go, but Hamlin pitted a lap before Harvick, and as a result, was ahead of Harvick after they had both pitted. They weren’t first and second in the running order, yet, though, as a few drivers had yet to make their final stops. They, instead, pitted under caution a few laps later when Alex Bowman blew a tire and hit the wall.

After pit stops under the yellow, Hamlin was in the lead and Harvick in second.

Aside from a multi-car crash on the final lap that involved Matt DiBenedetto and Austin Dillon, the only other multi-car crash came on pit road while the race was already under a lap-12 competition caution. After Michael McDowell slowed to pull into his pit box, a chain reaction wreck involved Justin Allgaier, who was subbing for Jimmie Johnson; Martin Truex Jr.; Ricky Stenhouse Jr.; Corey LaJoie; Ryan Preece and Brennan Poole. Ryan Blaney’s crew was servicing his car when Allgaier’s car slid into it, pinching Blaney’s rear-tire changer, Zachary Price. Price was transported to a local hospital.

“Kind of like it always has been in the past here,” Allgaier said. “Starting in the back, trying to go forward, the No. 15 (Poole) actually got in the back of me. I didn’t know if I got the gentleman on the No. 12 (Price) or not. Once the wreck started happening in front of us, and we all got bottled-up there, one car after another were getting run into. It’s just a shame. I hate it for these guys on this Ally No. 48. They’ve done such a great job. They’ve prepared so well for the circumstances. Obviously, our hearts and thoughts are for Jimmie and his family right now. That’s the most important piece of all this is getting him back to the race track soon. And I wanted to do well for them today and it’s disappointing to be standing here talking to you, unfortunately. But we’ll go on. I don’t know what next week looks like yet. We’ll go run the Xfinity Series race and go have a good shot at it. It’s a disappointing way to end the Brickyard 400.”

Harvick pitted just before the scheduled caution, so he was still on the race track during the pit-road carnage. As a result of staying out, Harvick inherited the lead from pole sitter Joey Logano.

William Byron, though, was the winner of the opening stage on lap 50 after he stayed out during a lap-41 caution.

Chase Elliott stayed out during the caution after the first stage to take the lead. Harvick and, who also stayed out, restarted second and third.

Byron led, again, after he and Dillon took only two tires during a lap-75 yellow flag. But as soon as the race restarted, Dillon took the lead as Byron brought out another caution with a cut left-front tire. Harvick was, once again, the leader after the Byron caution.

Harvick maintained his lead to a stage-two win at lap 100 and remained up front until final pit stops.

Two of Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammates, Aric Almirola and Cole Custer, also posted top-five finishes Sunday. Almirola finished third for his fifth-straight top-five finish and third third-place finish in the last four races. Custer finished fifth.

The other top-five finisher was Brad Keselowski in fourth.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Kyle Busch, McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Logano.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline)