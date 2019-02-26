NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick’s car gets closer look after Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT
NASCAR took the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Kevin Harvick to its Research & Development Center in Concord, N.C., after the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Harvick’s car passed post-race inspection at AMS, but his car was the one chosen at random by NASCAR to be taken to the R&D center for research purposes.
NASCAR announced prior to the start of the season that random selections of cars would still be sent to its Research & Development Center for research purposes after races.
Harvick finished fourth in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Meanwhile, there were lug nut issues with two-cars after the Atlanta race. Ty Dillon’s No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet and Matt DiBenedetto’s No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet each were missing a lug nut during post-race inspection. Dillon and DiBenedetto finished 25th and 26th, respectively. Fines for the crew chiefs are expected to be announced soon.
