NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick’s spotter temporarily loses hard card over sandwich

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tim Fedewa, the spotter for Kevin Harvick on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, temporarily lost his hard card Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway over a sandwich.

“Send somebody up here,” Fedewa told the No. 4 team via radio. “They took my hard card. A sandwich fell off the roof, and they’re mad. It was my sandwich.”

Fedewa’s sandwich fell off the roof of the IMS pagoda as Fedewa was in his assigned post as Harvick’s spotter for Cup Series practice Saturday as teams prepared for Sunday’s Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400. His hard card was returned the same day.

The event carries with it some irony, as one of the primary sponsors on the No. 4 car is Jimmy John’s, a national-chain restaurant that specializes in sandwiches.

A hard card is the annual credential held by team members, some media members and other essential NASCAR personnel as an alternative to the weekly task others undergo of obtaining weekly paper credentials.

