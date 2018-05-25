NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick’s team penalized after inspection issue at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick will start Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in the back and will be without car chief Robert “Cheddar” Smith for the remainder of the CMS race weekend as a result of a pre-qualifying inspection issue Thursday. Also, Harvick and his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team will be docked 30 minutes of practice time Saturday.

“I think it’s something that’s been building throughout the year, and at some point, you had to get back control of it,” Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers said. “There were some things in the garage that, basically, the template side of it wasn’t getting used and straight edges weren’t getting used, and we were just purely going off the OSS, and that was fine until it somewhat starts getting out of hand. They changed some things around last week and some personnel around and positions around and started checking things differently. The whole garage had trouble last week, but we all got through it, and I’ll be honest with you; we worked on this thing for 12 hours on Monday trying to get all of it how they wanted it. We felt good about it when we unloaded it. We went through there, and the hotel was green and everything was good, and then, we went back through for qualifying and it was red. We sanded on it and it was more red, and we sanded on it again and it was more red, so that part of it I don’t understand. That part is disappointing, but it’s not their fault. Everybody is gonna push things as much as they can, and I think everybody knows that the 4 team is out to push things as much as they can and win races, so it’s disappointing to start in the back. It’s disappointing not to have Cheddar here, but we’ll get through it as a race team, and we’ll have a good car on Sunday.”

The No. 4 team made three attempts at pre-qualifying inspection Thursday but failed all three times. As a result, Harvick didn’t make an attempt in Thursday evening’s qualifying session.

Through 12 races, Harvick leads the series in wins with five, including the two most recent points-paying races. He also won the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 19.

