NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick’s tire changer sidelined

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 21: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer/National Forest Foundation Ford, pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 21, 2019 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Cancer has sidelined Daniel Smith, the rear tire changer on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Kevin Harvick in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Smith expects to miss four to six weeks, a stretch that began with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 17.

After being diagnosed with testicular cancer, Smith spent the lead prior to the Bristol race undergoing tests including scans and blood work to make sure the cancer hadn’t spread, and the day of the race, he underwent surgery. The cancer had spread to lymph nodes in his lower abdomen, and a spot on his lung concerned doctors.

Smith also had surgery near the date of last year’s Night Race at Bristol to remove a testicular tumor. After that surgery, he underwent chemotherapy. That process sidelined Smith for the remainder of the 2018 season. He returned to competition at the start of the 2019 season. The recent Bristol Night Race was the first race Smith missed this season.

The 2019 Cup Series playoffs begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 15, approximately four weeks after Smith’s surgery, so he is expected to be back in action for most, if not all, of the 10-race playoffs.

