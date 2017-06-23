NASCAR Cup: Kevin O’Connell makes debut at Sonoma

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin O’Connell will make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut Sunday in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. He’ll drive the No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet through a partnership with Rick Ware Racing.

“I can’t wait to get strapped back into a race car this weekend,” O’Conell said. “This is a great opportunity for me to make my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut at Sonoma, a place I’ve always wanted to compete at in stock cars. I’m extremely appreciative of the effort between Rick Ware Racing and Premium Motorsports for putting a car together, and of course, SBC Contractors Inc. for stepping up to the plate and sponsoring me.”

Meanwhile, Rick Ware Racing will have Josh Bilicki behind the wheel of its No. 51 Chevrolet for the Sonoma race, as previously reported.

O’Connell last raced at Sonoma in 2008, piloting a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West car. He’ll also compete in that series at Sonoma on Saturday.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve raced at Sonoma, but I know the track pretty well,” O’Connell said. “This weekend is a hometown race for me. I want to go out there and do the best we can. As a driver, you always like to go racing to win. If we see the checkered flag with the car in one piece and with a solid top-25 finish, that would be a victory for us.”

O’Connell was the first American to race in all three of NASCAR’s international series. He has eight-career starts in the Xfinity Series, the last of those coming in 2015 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. He posted one top-five in those eight starts — a third at road America in 2014. O’Connell also has 18 races of experience in the Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series.

