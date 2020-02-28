NASCAR Cup: Kobe Bryant remembered during SoCal visit

Graphic courtesy of Ryan Blaney via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

Multiple NASCAR Cup Series teams will pay tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant when the series visits Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., for Sunday’s Auto Club 400. Bryant was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26. Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers his entire NBA career from 1996 through 2016.

Bryant wore both the No. 8 and the No. 24 in his NBA career, and both Cup Series cars carrying those numbers — the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of rookie Tyler Reddick and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of William Byron — will pay tribute to Bryant. Reddick’s car will carry a decal on its B-post, while Byron’s car will don a special paint scheme.

Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske Ford also will carry a special paint scheme. Both Byron and Blaney’s cars will be purple and yellow, Lakers colors, and the paint scheme on Byron’s car will not include its usual flame design, out of respect for those who died in the helicopter crash.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of Lionel Racing die casts of Byron’s car carrying the special paint scheme will be donated to After School All-Stars. Byrant was an ambassador of that program. Proceeds from merchandise sales related to Blaney’s will go to the Mamba On Three Fund, set up by Bryant’s widow, Vanessa.

Blaney’s car will be sponsored by Body Armor. Bryant was and investor in the company, and Blaney is a spokesman.

“Honored that @drinkBODYARMOR is running a Kobe Bryant tribute scheme this weekend,” Blaney (@Blaney) tweeted. “I was fortunate enough to meet Kobe & this is a great way to honor him, Gianna & all the victims. Stay tuned for merch details and all proceeds will go to http://MambaOnThree.org.”

Daniel Suarez will wear purple and yellow gloves and shoes displaying Bryant’s likeness and the No. 8 and No. 24 during the race. After the race, they will be auctioned online, and all of the proceeds will go to Mamba On Three Fund. A minimum $5,000 donation will be made.

“Mamba mentality is what Kobe always said and one of the great things he is known for,” Suarez said. “That’s what it’s all about. That’s something you have to have inside of you, to be hungry, to go out there and get out of that comfort zone. Kobe was a huge role model. I want to give back the way Kobe used to give back. To give back, we’re going to auction off the gloves and shoes after the race to try and donate as much money as possible to the Mamba Foundation. We’re going to put a minimum of a $5,000 donation into this foundation. I have opinions about many athletes, but I’ve always admired most the ones who are not only great at their game, but great outside their game. Kobe was that kind of athlete and that kind of a person.”

ACS also will paint Bryant’s No. 24 logo on its infield grass, and all nine individuals who died in the crash — Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan — will be remembered during the invocation that will be a part of pre-race ceremonies.

A memorial display will be located in the Auto Club Speedway fan zone. Fans may leave a message and make monetary donations to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation, a foundation established by Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.

