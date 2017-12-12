NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch confirms extension with Stewart-Haas Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a Motorsport.com report Tuesday, Kurt Busch has confirmed that he has signed a contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing to continue as driver of the No. 41 Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Series in 2018.

“Having my hard work pay off by winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and the 2017 Daytona 500 has given me the drive to continue conquering the NASCAR world,” Busch said, as quoted by Motorsport.com. “I am excited to enter the 2018 racing season as a Monster Energy athlete where I will continue to drive my favorite manufacturer, the Ford Motor Company. Knowing that SHR is committed to optimum performance, I believe that I have everything I need to win races this season and take home the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup. I look forward to taking on next year with my team, sponsors and determination.”

Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion, has been driver of the No. 41 since 2014 after driving for teams including Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Phoenix Racing and Furniture Row Racing. He has made the playoffs in all four seasons at Stewart-Haas Racing. He won one race in 2017, the season-opening Daytona 500, and finished the season 14th in the standings. In all, he has notched five of his 29-career wins in his four years, to date, with Stewart-Haas Racing.

SHR declined to pick up the option of Busch’s contract in 2017 for 2018, although the race team expressed interest in keeping Busch in the fold. Instead, the race team let the option lapse in favor of negotiating a new contract with the driver. Busch’s primary sponsor on the No. 41, Monster Energy, also is the title sponsor of NASCAR’s top series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).