NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch deal with Chip Ganassi Racing may lead to Indy, Rolex opps

BRISTOL, TN – APRIL 13: Kurt Busch, driver of the #41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford, walks to his car during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 13, 2018 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

FROM THEDRIVE.COM

Kurt Busch’s recent deal with Chip Ganassi Racing to drive the No. 1 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for 2019 season may lead to other major opportunities to compete at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in January and the famous Indianapolis 500 in May.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE