NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch expected to re-sign with Stewart-Haas Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sports Business Journal/Sports Business Daily’s Adam Stern is reporting that Kurt Busch has re-signed with Stewart-Haas Racing to continue as driver of the No. 41 SHR Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018, and an announcement of such is expected as early as this week.

“@StewartHaasRcng is expected to announce as soon as the early part of this week that @KurtBusch has signed on to continue as driver of the team’s No. 41 Ford Fusion, per sources,” Stern (@A_S12) tweeted Sunday.

Stewart-Haas Racing is neither confirming nor denying the validity of the report.

“When or if its official, you’ll see a release from us,” the race team told NBC Sports.

Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion, has been driver of the No. 41 since 2014 after driving for teams including Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Phoenix Racing and Furniture Row Racing. He has made the playoffs in all four seasons at Stewart-Haas Racing. He won one race in 2017, the season-opening Daytona 500, and finished the season 14th in the standings. In all, he has notched five of his 29-career wins in his time, so far, with Stewart-Haas Racing.

SHR declined to pick up the option of Busch’s contract in 2017 for 2018, although the race team expressed interest in keeping Busch in the fold. Instead, the race team let the option lapse in favor of attempting to negotiate a new contract with the driver. Busch’s primary sponsor on the No. 41, Monster Energy, also is the title sponsor of NASCAR’s top series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).