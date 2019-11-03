NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch extends relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 18: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Advent Health Chevrolet, speaks with the media following practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chip Ganassi Racing announced Saturday that Kurt Busch has signed a multi-year extension to remain driver of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team also signed a multi-year deal to extend its sponsorship relationship with Monster Energy Drink.

“Chip made me an offer that I couldn’t refuse,” Busch said. For me, personally, it is the fun and refreshing atmosphere working with (crew chief) Matt McCall and all the team here at Chip Ganassi Racing. All signs pointed toward, ’Let’s keep going; let’s keep winning.’ It has also been the fans, continuing to work with Monster Energy, the chance to be part of the Next Gen car introduction in 2021, along with building on our successes in 2019 that, together, makes it an easy decision to continue here at Chip Ganassi Racing. Monster has been with me for nearly a decade and they are so much fun to work with; it is just a natural fit. The outreach of fans to me this year has been inspiring to hear all of them encourage me to keep racing. Additionally, I have enjoyed sending veterans and active-duty military to the races this year through our relationship with VetTix.org. This is a chance for me to continue being part of something that I have really enjoyed.”

The 2019 season is Busch’s first with CGR. His original deal with the team prior to the start of the season was a one-year contract. At that time, Busch said his future as a Cup Series driver would be dependent on results of the 2019 season. Busch won in July at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. In the first 33 races of the season, including his win, Busch’s stats include six top-fives and 17 top-10 finishes. He made the 16 driver playoffs but was eliminated after the opening round.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be making this announcement,” CGR owner Chip Ganassi said. “We have developed a great relationship with (CEO) Rodney Sacks and everyone at Monster. We look forward to this partnership lasting for a very long time. As for Kurt, I must say that I have been nothing but impressed with him both in and outside of the car. He has such great instincts behind the wheel, has been tremendous with all of our partners, and everyone on the shop floor feeds off his intensity on the track and his enthusiasm off it.”

Busch came to Chip Ganassi Racing from Stewart-Haas Racing, where he had driven the No. 41 since 2014. Prior to SHR, Busch drove for teams including Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Phoenix Racing and Furniture Row Racing. He won the 2004 Cup Series championship with Roush Fenway Racing.

Busch also has 31 wins in 681-career Cup Series races.

