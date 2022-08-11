NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch gives update on recovery

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 McDonald’s Toyota, works with a crew member during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch provided an update Wednesday on his recovery from concussion like symptoms, including an announcement that he’ll remain sidelined for Sunday’s race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

“Brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a linear path,” the latest update from Busch read. “I’ve been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation-type environment, and it’s clear I’m not ready to be back in the race car.

“This was, by far, the hardest week emotionally, because I do feel the progression of recovery, but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, and my body is not 100 percent able to sustain the intense race conditions.

“I am making progress and pushing hard each day. I am encouraged by my team of doctors, and we will continue to do everything it takes to get me to 100 percent to return to competition.

“Thanks to everyone for the continued support and best of luck to the 45 team and Ty (Gibbs) this weekend at Richmond.”

The Richmond race will be the fourth-consecutive race missed by Busch since suffering injuries in a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway at Long Pond, Pa., on July 23. Th Gibbs, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as a driver Joe Gibbs Racing, has bern the substitute driver for Busch in the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota. The 23XI team has a technical alliance with JGR.

In his three races in the No. 45 as Busch’s substitute, so far, his only Cup Series starts, to date, Gibbs has a best finish of 10th in his most recent race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 7.

