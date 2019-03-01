NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch goes retro for trip home to Vegas

Photo courtesy of Kurt Busch via Twitter.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Most cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series don special paint schemes reminiscent of race cars from the past at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for the Southern 500, since that race weekend has become “throwback weekend” for NASCAR. But Kurt Busch is going back in time this weekend at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.

The Las Vegas native’s No. 1 Chip Ganassi Chevrolet will carry a 20-year-old paint scheme for Sunday’s race — the “Star Nursey Special” he drove to the NASCAR Southwest Series championship in 1999. Both Busch and Chip Ganassi Racing posted videos and photos of the retro paint scheme via Twitter.

“It’s hard to believe that it has been 20 years since I won the championship in the NASCAR Southwest Series,” Busch said. Craig Keough and everyone at Star Nursery has been with me since I began racing. It is special for me to have what I consider one of the most special paint schemes of my career. This Star Nursery car is what spring-boarded me to big-time racing and having a chance to pursue my NASCAR dreams.”

The 1999 was the second of two full seasons in the Southwest Series for Busch. He won seven races in the series before moving on to NASCAR’s national stage, spending 2000 in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series before going full-time in the Cup Series in 2001. Since moving to the Cup Series, Busch has been a champion of the series (2004) and won 30 races in 650 starts. He raced for teams including Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Phoenix Racing, Furniture Row Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing before arriving at CGR ahead of the 2019 season.

Busch has yet to win in NASCAR national-level competition at LVMS.

