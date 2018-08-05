NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch, Paul Menard start in back after inspection failures at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford of Paul Menard and the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Kurt Busch failed post-qualifying/pre-race inspection at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Sunday morning, ahead of the day’s running of the GoBowling.com at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. As a result, they’ll start the race in the back.

Menard was 14th and Busch 21st in qualifying at The Glen on Saturday evening. As a result of the abbreviated two-day schedule for the Cup Series there, NASCAR nixed its normal pre-qualifying inspection for a post-qualifying inspection that also counted as pre-race inspection. But even though qualifying was held Saturday, NASCAR opted to wait until the garage re-opened Sunday morning to go through the inspection process.

The Watkins Glen weekend is the third weekend for such a schedule for the Cup Series, but during previous race weekends at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., and Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., cars were inspected immediately after Saturday qualifying. At Pocono last weekend, 13 cars failed the inspection at least once, included the two fastest in qualifying, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, and four of the top-five in the third and final round of Pocono qualifying. As a result, Daniel Suarez and Denny Hamlin, the third and seventh-fastest in qualifying, started on the front row.

At Watkins Glen, Hamlin will start on the pole with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch alongside on the front row.

