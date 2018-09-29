NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch on pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kurt Busch claimed his fourth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole of 2018 on Friday on the Roval at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. A 76.805-second/106.868 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying put Busch on the pole for Sunday’s inaugural Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval 400.

“It’s pretty special to get the pole at an inaugural event and to do it here at the Roval,” Busch said. “I mean, there’s so much going on. There’s so much that everybody has to manage — crew chief, lead engineer, myself, engine tuners — everybody chipped in on this 41 car the right way. We had a plan for the first two rounds, and it paid off. I struggled this year qualifying at Watkins Glen and at Sonoma, so we came here with a plan and it worked.”

After turning in the fastest lap of 76.956 seconds/106.658 mph in the opening round, A.J. Allmendinger was second to Busch in the final round to claim the other front-row spot on the starting grid after a spin.

“I can nit-pick and say I lost a little bit in every corner, but I could have tried to find that little bit and been in the fence, as well,” Allmendinger said. “This race is going to be all about minimizing mistakes like we’ve seen in practice. One little mistake and you’re going to tear up your race car. Yeah, it was close but in practice I was terrible, but Trent (Owens, crew chief) and the boys went to work on this Kroger ClickList Chevy. Starting on the front row is going to be a big deal here.”

Several drivers struggled to get a handle on NASCAR’s newest course, including some playoff drivers. Denny Hamlin made hard contact with a retaining wall, and Brad Keselowski hit curbing hard. Both drivers’ cars sustained significant damage. Playoff drivers Chase Elliott and Erik Jones and Darrell Wallace Jr. also had trouble in round one. Jones nearly hit a wall, and Wallace did. The curbing was a problem for Elliott.

Elliott and Jones, though, were able to advance to the final round to qualify fourth and 12th, respectively. They were two of eight playoff drivers to get to the round of 12. Elliott’s fourth-place qualifying effort made row two on the starting grid an all-Hendrick Motorsports row, joining teammate and third-place qualifier Alex Bowman.

Hamlin was the lowest qualifier among the 16 playoff drivers, winding up 27th. He’ll drop all the way to the back for Sunday’s race, though, as the damage he sustained in round two prompted his team to go to the backup car.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: