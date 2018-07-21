NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch on pole at New Hampshire

Kurt Busch ran a 28.511-second/133.591 mph lap in the third of three rounds of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Friday to claim the pole for Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. It’s his third pole of the season and his first at NHMS.

“It was a perfect scenario for us on how we didn’t have to adjust the car in the three rounds,” Busch said. “When you have a game plan going in, and it sticks, that’s when it feels the best. I’m happy with exactly what Billy Scott (crew chief) told me to do, and that was in that third round. We didn’t wait; we just went right away, went out there and set the tone, didn’t give ourselves a chance to double-think or hesitate on the PJ1, the VHT, the compound that they spray down. Usually, it gets heat-activated and tackier and stickier with more cars running, but we felt like from round one and round two that it was ready to go, and so he said, ‘Go,’ and I went for it, and it stuck just enough in turns one and two. I was right on the edge of breaking loose, and when the lap time ran at .51, I was like, ‘There’s probably gonna be somebody that can squeak out a .40,’ but it was exactly what we needed to kick off the second half and keep the mojo rolling on the 41 car. Where we’ve been smooth, we’ve been consistent; we just haven’t broken through for a win yet. But to have three poles is pretty solid, and that gives us a good starting spot for Sunday as well as a good pit selection.”

Busch will share the front row with Martin Truex Jr. Toyota claimed three of the top-four positions on the starting grid, with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin starting in the second row to join fellow-Toyota driver Truex in the top-four.

Before winding up third, Kyle Busch led each of the first two rounds of qualifying, with his second-round lap of 28.497 seconds/133.656 mph being the fastest lap, overall, of the three-round session. In that second round, Toyotas were in the top-five spots on the scoring pylon.

The highest-qualifying Chevrolet was Alex Bowman in eighth. Bowman was joined in the third round, or round of 12, of qualifying by two of his three Hendrick Motorsports teammates. The only Hendrick driver not getting to round three was seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

Meanwhile, the eventual pole sitter was the only Stewart-Haas Racing representative in the final round of qualifying, his three SHR teammates — Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer — took the first three positions outside the top-12, qualifying 13th through 15th.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Row 1 — Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota)

Row 2 — Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota), Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota)

Row 3 — Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Ford), Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford)

Row 4 — Erik Jones (No. 20 Toyota), Alex Bowman (No. 88 Chevrolet)

Row 5 — Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota), Chase Elliott (No. 9 Chevrolet)

Row 6 — William Byron (No. 24 Chevrolet), Paul Menard (No. 21 Ford)

Row 7 — Aric Almirola (No. 10 Ford), Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford)

Row 8 — Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Ford), A.J. Allmendinger (No. 47 Chevrolet)

Row 9 — Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet)

Row 10 — Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford), Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet)

Row 11 — Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet), Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet)

Row 12 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford), Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet)

Row 13 — Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet), Kasey Kahne (No. 95 Chevrolet)

Row 14 — Darrell Wallace Jr. (No. 43 Chevrolet), Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford)

Row 15 — Michael McDowell (No. 34 Ford), David Ragan (No. 38 Ford)

Row 16 — Matt Kenseth (No. 6 Ford), Ross Chastain (No. 15 Chevrolet)

Row 17 — Corey LaJoie (No. 72 Chevrolet), Landon Cassill (No. 00 Chevrolet)

Row 18 — Kyle Weatherman (No. 99 Chevrolet) B.J. McLeod (No. 51 Chevrolet)

Row 19 — Blake Jones (No. 23 Toyota)

