NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch remains out through rest of regular season

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – MARCH 19: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, enters his car in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kurt Busch’s absence from NASCAR Cup Series competition because of concussion-like symptoms will continue through the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Two more races remain in the regular season — Sunday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and Aug. 27 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Busch hopes to return for the playoffs, scheduled to get underway Sept. 4 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. He qualified for the playoffs with a win at Kansas Speedway.

“As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right,” a statement from Busch on Thursday read. “Over the last few weeks, I have focused all my efforts on getting better. And in order to fully focus my recovery on trying to be back for the playoffs, I will not be competing in the next two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona.

“This decision was not an easy one but the right one. I need to be racing at 100 percent. I owe that to everyone at 23XI, all of our partners, my fellow competitors and the fans.

“It’s my goal to be back in the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD to start the playoffs. I know Ty will continue to do a great job in my absence, and I appreciate the competitiveness he’s brought to the track.

“I continue to be incredibly grateful for all the well-wishes and support. It truly means a lot.”

Ty Gibbs, a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular with Joe Gibbs Racing, the organization with which Busch’s 23XI Racing team has a technical alliance, has substituted for Busch since Busch suffered a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 23. In four races, so far, behind the wheel of the No. 45, Gibbs has a best finish of 10th at Michigan International Speedway.

Gibbs will continue to drive the No. 45 until Busch is able to return.

