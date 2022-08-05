NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch remains sidelined at Michigan

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, driver of the No. 45 car for the 23XI racing team speaks to the media during a press conference at the Atwater Tavern on June 09, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The press conference is being held prior to the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Sonoma Raceway on June 12. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kurt Busch continues to be sidelined by concussion-like symptoms. As a result, he’ll miss Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The race at Michigan will be the third-consecutive Cup race for which NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs has climbed into the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota in place of Busch.

“While I am continuing to make improvements day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to completion and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway,” a statement from Busch read. “I know Ty will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team in Michigan.

“I am working hard to get back to 100 percent, and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support, and I look forward to being back on track soon.”

Busch’s injuries were sustained in a hard crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 23, and he missed the race the following day at Pocono the following day and the race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on July 31. The next Cup Series race after the Michigan race will be at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Aug. 14.

Gibbs’ first race as Busch’s substitute at Pocono was his Cup Series debut. He has finishes of 16th and 17th in his two series races, so far.

Busch is 18th in the Cup Series driver points standings after missing two races. Four races remain in the regular season. Busch won earlier this season at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

