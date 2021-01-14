NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch returns to Charlotte for Next Gen test

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Testing of NASCAR’s Next Gen race car continued Tuesday with a one-day test at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Kurt Busch, driver of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, was behind the wheel of the car.

“(We) were able to validate some work we’ve done since our recent tests at Charlotte and Daytona,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation John Probst said Tuesday, according to a tweet from FOX Sports writer Bob Pockrass (@BobPockrass). “We’re happy with what we saw on the track today.”

Tuesday’s test was the second at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Busch became the first driver to participate in two Next Gen tests. Last November, he and Martin Truex Jr. participated in a two day test on the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval and Roval oval and road course hybrid. Tuesday’s test also was the first Next Gen test of 2021. The car was last on track at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in December with Chris Buescher behind the wheel.

“We’re circling around on a few suggestions I made from December,” Busch (@KurtBusch) tweeted. “Humbled by the opportunity to work on this development with @NASCAR.”

The Next Gen Car originally was expected to make its competitive debut in 2021, but after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended testing of the new car, its debut date was pushed back to 2022. Testing of the car began late in 2019.

