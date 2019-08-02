NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. feud continues on Twitter

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 01: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, signs autographs for fans during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 01, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A late-race dustup between Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kurt Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during the Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 28 spilled over to Twitter on Monday.

“After sleeping on it, I’ve decided to take the high road with the Stenhouse incident,” Busch (@KurtBusch) tweeted. “Hopefully he won’t wreck me up there as well.”

The tweet caught Stenhouse’s attention.

“Take the road on over if you really want to handle it. You have my number,” Stenhouse (@StenhouseJr) commented.

During the race, Stenhouse made contact with Busch’s car from behind, sending Busch’s car into the car of Michael McDowell. The incident sent the race into overtime. Busch wound up 27th, one lap down, at the finish. Stenhouse finished 21st, on the lead lap.

The Pocono race was the second-consecutive Cup Series race in which Stenhouse has an issue with a fellow-competitor. Erik Jones got into the left-front of Stenhouse’s car during the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on July 21. The damage to Stenhouse’s car looked minimal, but it caused a tire rub that led to a flat tire and wreck, retiring Stenhouse from the race.

“Oh yeah, the No. 20 (Jones) just ran over us there,” Stenhouse said after falling out of the race.

Stenhouse hinted at making Jones’ road to the playoffs difficult.

“He’s gotten me a couple times, now, so, he’ll have one coming at some point when he’s trying to make the playoffs,” Stenhouse said.

Jones is 14th in the points standings, provisionally in the 16-driver playoffs, with five races remaining in regular season. He is 37 points ahead of Jimmie Johnson, the first drivers provisionally out of the playoffs. Stenhouse, meanwhile, is 20th in the standings. His only reasonable chance to make the playoffs looks to be winning one of the remaining regular-season races.

