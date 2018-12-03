NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing part ways

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kurt Busch announced via Twitter on Saturday night that he wouldn’t drive the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019.

“I would like to thank Stewart-Haas for 5 fantastic years driving the #41,” Busch (@KurtBusch) tweeted. “I will miss everyone, especially the crew chiefs I worked with, Daniel Knost, Tony Gibson & Billy Scott, love you guys. The stats add up. . . 6 wins, 11 poles, 37 top 5’s, 90 top 10’s & more than 1,900 laps led. Unfortunately, it’s not in the cards for me to stay. I’m looking forward to the future & new opportunities ahead!”

Multiple published reports have put Busch behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in 2019, but such a move has not been confirmed by Busch or CGR.

After Busch’s tweet, SHR co-owner Tony Stewart responded to thank his now-former driver.

“Beyond these numbers, you brought passion and a never-ending desire to win. You helped shape @StewartHaasRcng into the team it is today. Thank you,” Stewart (@TonyStewart) tweeted.

Busch has been the driver of the No. 41 since 2014, the season SHR expanded to four Cup Series teams. He joined Stewart-Haas Racing the same year as Kevin Harvick. In his five seasons with SHR, Busch won at least one race each season, posting two wins in 2015 for a total of six wins in his time there. His best season finish in those five seasons was seventh in both 2016 and 2018. He won once at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway this season.

In the same amount of time at SHR, Harvick won the Cup Series championship in 2014 and 22 races, including eight in 2018.

Busch has been a full-time driver in the Cup Series since 2001. In 2004, he won the series championship, a second-straight for car owner Jack Roush. In addition to Roush Fenway Racing, Busch also drove for Team Penske, Phoenix Racing and Furniture Row Racing before joining SHR. In 648 races, Busch has accumulated 30 wins, 137 top-fives, and 280 top-10 finishes.

