NASCAR Cup: Kurt Busch to miss start of playoffs

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MAY 15: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Jordan Brand Toyota, and crew celebrate by spraying champagne in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kurt Busch has withdrawn his request for a medical waiver to contest for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, as he will not be cleared to return to competition by the start of the playoffs at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 4.

Busch qualified for the playoffs by winning at Kansas Speedway in May, but he has been sidelined for the last five races since suffering a concussion in a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 23. He’ll also miss Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and the Darlington race.

“As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45 car to make a playoff run with our team, it’s still not the right time for me,” Busch said. “In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car. I respect the sport of NASCAR, my fellow drivers and the fans too much to take up a playoff spot if I know I can’t compete for a championship this season. The decision was not an easy one, but I know it is the right thing to do. I will continue to take time to heal and strengthen as I prepare to be back in the car and will do all I can to help 23XI continue the success we have had this season.”

Busch’s future beyond Darlington is unknown.

“Toyota’s priority for Kurt Busch since the moment the accident took place at Pocono has been his health and recovery. Not his recovery to get back in a race car, but his recovery, overall,” Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said. “TRD has been working directly with Kurt to support him on his recovery journey, but ultimately, this decision was Kurt’s and we support him completely. While we’re disappointed that he won’t get the chance to compete for the 2022 championship by missing the start of the playoffs, his well-being is the only thing that matters to us. We know Kurt will still be a big part of our championship efforts this season through his support and his extensive racing knowledge that he can share with his team and fellow Toyota drivers.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs will continue to substitute for Busch behind the wheel of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota. Gibbs has driven the car in the five races Busch has missed, so far, posting a best finish of 10th at Michigan International Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).