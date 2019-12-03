NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch adds wrestling title to resume

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota poses with the trophy after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead Speedway on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Just a little over two weeks removed from winning his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, Kyle Busch briefly held a title of a different kind Monday night in Nashville when he took the WWE 24/7 championship from wrestler R-Truth.

Busch was attending WWE Raw at Bridgestone Arena while in Nashville to celebrate his 2019 Cup Series title, as NASCAR’s annual Champion’s Week moved from Las Vegas to Nashville this year and related festivities culminate in Thursday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet at Nashville’s Music City Center.

“NEW 24/7 CHAMPION! The 2019 #NASCAR Cup Champion @KyleBusch has just won the #247Championship on #RAW!” according to a tweet from the official WWE (@WWE) Twitter account.

R-Truth brought Busch and former NASCAR driver-turned-NASCAR broadcaster Michael Waltrip from the audience at Bridgestone to the floor. Waltrip unzipped his jacket to reveal a referee’s shirt, and Busch pinned R-Truth from behind. Busch’s time as a WWE champion was short-lived, though, as R-Truth took back the title later the same evening in the Bridgestone Arena dressing room area.

