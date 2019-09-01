NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola to back at Darlington

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Kyle Busch drives the #18 Snickers Throwback Toyota through the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 30, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola will drop to the back for the green flag of the Bojangles’ 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sunday, Busch because of an engine change and Almirola because he is in a backup car.

Busch won’t have far to go to get to the back, as he qualified 33rd out of 39 cars. His engine change was made after Saturday’s qualifying session.

Almirola qualified just slightly better, 30th, in his backup car. He went to a backup after hitting the wall in final practice Friday.

Busch has won at Darlington once before in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series action. He was victorious in the 2008 Southern 500.

