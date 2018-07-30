NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch claims sixth win of 2018 at Pocono Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

A day after tying Ron Hornaday for most all-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series wins with 51, Kyle Busch went two-for-two at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Sunday, winning the Gander Outdoors 400 for his sixth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of 2018, matching Kevin Harvick for most through the first 21 races.

“What an awesome race,” Busch said. “My Toyota Camry was awesome. Had a lot of speed, but man, we fought it all weekend.”

Busch’s Cup Series win Sunday was the 49th of his career, tying him with retired three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart for 13th on the list of Cup Series all-time winners.

“That’s awesome, and you keep reaching higher up the ladder, and you keep reaching milestone drivers, and Tony Stewart is one of the all-time best and one of the drivers that I was a fan of, as well, growing up, so it’s awesome to be able to tie him,” Busch said. “There are many more that we want to keep tying and getting higher than, but Tony’s a great friend, and it’s pretty cool to be able to get that. What’s crazy is how this year keeps going you know – it’s like Harvick gets one, we get one, (Martin) Truex (Jr.) gets one, and we’re all back and forth. We answered the point here this weekend without having the fastest car, and that’s what matters.”

Busch and Harvick were among the 13 drivers who had their Saturday qualifying times disallowed as a result of post-qualifying inspection failures. After posting the top-two fastest laps in the final round of qualifying, they started in the back of the top-30. Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Daniel Suarez, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones moved up to the top-three spots on the starting grid, and after his first-career Cup Series pole, Suarez posted a career-best finish of second.

“I thought we were a solid top-three car,” Suarez said. “I felt like in the short run, we were actually the best car. I was better than the 18 (Busch). It’s a little disappointing.”

Alex Bowman also grabbed a career-best finish of third.

Joe Gibbs Racing claimed three of the top-five positions at the checkered flag with Jones in fifth. All four were in the top-five at the end, with Hamlin rounding out the top-10.

Both Busch and Harvick drove to the front, with Harvick getting there first. He was inside the top-10 by lap 10, and by lap 50, he was up to second. Harvick took his first lead on lap 65 and went on to win the second stage that ended on lap 100.

He fell back to about where he started, though, with two pit stops during a lap 120 caution and another to repair fender damage during another caution a few laps later. He wound up 27th for a restart with 28 to go, as a result, but he was up to eighth by the sixth caution of the race with six laps remaining when Darrell Wallace hit the wall hard because of a brake failure and the race was red-flagged for about 10 minutes for the removal of debris from Wallace’s car from under the tack’s SAFER barrier. Wallace walked from his wrecked car to an ambulance slowly and with a slight limp.

Harvick was up to sixth when the caution came out for the seventh and final time for spins by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Aric Almirola on lap 158. That caution sent the race into overtime, extending the distance from 160 to 164 laps.

By the checkered flag, Harvick was back up to fourth.

“It was eventful,” Harvick said. “I think we went to the back twice and made our way back to the front each time. We made a good race out of it, but it is hard to swallow on a day like that when our Mobil 1 Ford was the class of the field. You never know what is going to happen on these days. It is hard to put them together, and you win some and lose some.”

Busch took the lead just inside 50 laps remaining and maintained the position for the remaining distance. With the overtime laps, Busch was credited with a race-high 52 laps led by the end of the race.

Chase Elliott was the winner of the first 50-lap stage. After Suarez and Hamlin combined to lead the opening laps, Elliott took the lead from Hamlin on lap 40. He finished the race in seventh.

Other top-10 finishers included William Byron in sixth, Ryan Newman eighth, and Kurt Busch in ninth.

