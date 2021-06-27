NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch closes Pocono weekend with win

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Busch’s transmission and clutch couldn’t go the complete 140-lap distance in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, the second race of a NASCAR Cup Series weekend doubleheader at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Sunday, but he had enough fuel in the tank to claim his second win of the season. The win came after second-place finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck series races on Saturday and ended a six-race Cup Series winning streak for Hendrick Motorsports.

“Yeah, stuck in fourth gear,” Busch said. “About out of gas. Just saving, just riding, playing the strategy the best we could with what was given to us. Just can’t say enough about everybody on my team, everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota, TRD, all the work they’re putting in. Sometimes these races aren’t always won by the fastest car, but I felt we had the fastest car. Even though we were in the back and behind and having to come through and persevere through being stuck in fourth gear, no clutch, all that stuff. It’s all burned out. Nothing left in this M&Ms Minis Camry. It was awesome today. Thanks to Rowdy Energy, Interstate Batteries, Stanley, Rheem, everybody that works on this car. A lot of our M&Ms friends are here today, so it’s really cool to have them here back at the track. Thanks to Rowdy Nation, all the Kyle Busch fans up there supporting and pulling for us. Really great to pull off another win here at Pocono. Feels good.”



Hendrick driver Kyle Larson finished second, Brad Keselowski was third, Kevin Harvick fourth, and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. finished fifth.

“Our Busch Light Ford Mustang, we struggled with it the first half of the race,” Harvick said. “Then, we had a good restart, there, a couple restarts, there, from the end that got us some track position, and we were able to have a good strategy and stay up front, there. I didn’t think any of those guys could make it on fuel. I thought I was just racing Brad. At the end of the day, it was a solid day, a solid finish for us. I thought our car was better yesterday than it was today. We just kind of over adjusted from what we had yesterday to where we started today. They did a good job keeping us in the game and made some good adjustments in the car. We had some good restarts and good track position and were able to pick up the pace. Just still we just lose the handling of the car more than I would like to behind cars. Other than that, we just keep clawing along.”



Fuel mileage was the theme of final 55-lap stage of the race. After most of the race field began making pit stops for fuel just past lap 100, Keselowski stayed out and led laps before pitting for three seconds of fuel on lap 132.



Byron inherited the lead when Keselowski pitted. The new race leader went into fuel-conservation mode, slowing and drafting with lapped cars. Despite the effort, Byron had to pit for fuel on lap 138.



Byron’s stop left the Joe Gibbs Racing duo of Denny Hamlin and Busch in a battle for the lead and eventual win. Busch took his race-winning lead when Hamlin ran out of fuel a lap later.



A third JGR driver, Martin Truex Jr., won the 30-lap opening stage, the shortest stage of the race. He took the stage-winning lead from Michael McDowell on lap 14. Front-row starters Chris Buescher and McDowell combined to lead the first 13 laps.



Keselowski led early in the 55-lap second stage, waiting until lap 46 to make his first pit stop of the race. Keselowski’s initial stop turned the lead over to Busch.



Busch already was dealing with transmission trouble but managed to run up front for 28 laps before the issue made pit stops problematic, beginning on lap 73.



Busch’s pit stop turned the lead over to William Byron, who won stage two at lap 55.



Ryan Blaney finished sixth, Saturday Cup Series race winner Alex Bowman was seventh, Ryan Preece eighth, Tyler Reddick ninth, and Joey Logano rounded out the top-10.

“It was an okay day for the No. 48 Ally team,” Bowman said. “Strategy didn’t work out for us. We struggled in traffic; kind of knew we would have after yesterday. But we got out front for a bit, and we were pretty decent. On to Road America next weekend.”