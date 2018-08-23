NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch confronted by fan after Bristol race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch had a rough weekend at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway, and his troubles didn’t end with the checkered flag in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Aug. 19. After being involved in three on-track incidents — a multi-car wreck on lap three, making contact with Martin Truex Jr. while racing for second on lap 432 and spinning with a flat tire on lap 481 — the former Cup champion and seven-time Cup Series winner at Bristol was confronted, verbally and physically, by an agitated NASCAR fan.

After the incident, a video shot by another fan emerged.

“Our security team has investigated a post-race incident where a guest repeatedly confronted Kyle Busch verbally and physically while he was signing autographs for fans,” a statement from Bristol Motor Speedway read. “As Busch then prepared to leave in his golf cart, the individual struck the driver across the chest, and at that time, Busch confronted the individual. The two were separated quickly and a uniformed officer pulled the individual to the side, allowing Busch to depart.”

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and Bristol Police Department, no arrests were made. Also, Busch was not penalized by NASCAR.

Busch also was the subject of anger from Truex’s longtime girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, and Pollex made her opinion of Busch known via Twitter:

“Omg I can’t believe that just happened. Kyle Busch is a moron,” Pollex (@SherryPollex) tweeted after the incident with Truex.

Truex retired from the race with a 30th-place finish as a result of the incident with Busch. By the end of the race, Busch was 20th. Post-race, Busch accepted blame for his incident with the reigning Cup Series champion.

“Totally my fault, man, I feel terrible about that,” Busch said. “Obviously I just misjudged it by a little bit – four inches, six inches, whatever and I got in the gas and was coming up off the corner and was going to slide in behind him, and I didn’t think I was next to him yet, and I clipped him and sent him for a whale of a ride. Hopefully, he’s alright and everything is okay there. I hated that I clipped him. I know he could have had a good shot to win the race too.”

Truex and Busch both are considered top contenders for the 2018 championship. Busch has six wins through the first 24 races of the season, and Truex has four.

