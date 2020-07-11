NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch draws pole for Kentucky

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 28: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Mini’s Toyota, stands on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 28, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Still in search of his first win of 2020, 16 races into the season, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will continue his quest for victory lane from the pole at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta for Sunday’s Quaker State 400. The starting grid for Sunday’s race at Kentucky, a track at which Busch is a two-time winner, was set by a series of drawings.

“It’s pretty nice to be able to go to these race tracks and be able to have the opportunity to do well and run well and finish up front and win,” Busch said. “You look at Bristol, you look at Richmond, you look at Kentucky, you’ll see we’ve been doing a hell of a lot better, and it’s been really good to go to these places and have the consistency that we need to run up front like that. Kentucky, though, when we first started going there, I remember going there in the ARCA days and the Xfinity days, back when the asphalt was old, rough and bumpy. Then they ground it a couple times and it kind of changed a little bit. I kept up with the changes, and then, now it’s all repaved, and we’re still trying to work in the surface a bit.”

Busch will share the front row with Joey Logano, the first of three-consecutve Fords and four Fords, overall, in the first three rows of the starting grid. Stewart-Haas Racing teammates, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola claimed second-row starting positions, and another Ford driver, Logano’s Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski drew the sixth starting spot to share row three with fifth-place starter Alex Bowman.

The top-12 positions on Sunday’s grid was determined by a drawing among the top-12 teams in owner points. Positions 13th through 24th were set by a drawing among teams in corresponding positions in the owner standings, as were positions 25th through 36th. The final two spots on the 38-car grid went to Daniel Suarez and Timmy Hill, both with open, or non-chartered teams.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway:

