NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch drops to back for start at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch qualified 11th for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, but he’ll drop to the back for the start of the race. Contact with the wall during qualifying on Friday resulted in his team making repairs to his car after qualifying. The Richmond race is an impound event, meaning teams are not supposed to work on their cars between qualifying and the race.

Busch is a five-time winner at Richmond, most among active drivers. His win at Richmond earlier this year was one of six wins Busch has through the first 27 races of the 2018 season.

