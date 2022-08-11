NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch, family at Mall of America during shooting

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – APRIL 17: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Mars Crunchy Cookie Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch, his family and some friends were at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., during a shooting on the evening of Aug. 4. All in the group escaped injury. Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, detailed the experience the following day on social media.

“We were at the @mallofamerica yesterday when a shooting happened,” Samantha Busch posted on Facebook. “We had been spending the afternoon riding the rides in the center of the mall and then the girls split up to shop while the boys stayed for more rides. Then, chaos ensued. I was standing at the entrance of H&M which is on floor 1 when I heard screaming from above. A group of people were running and yelling. My brain instantly thought it was just teenagers being goofy and then a split second later herds of people on levels 2 and 3 were running. Next a wave of people started down our corridor and that’s when I heard people shouting ‘active shooter in the mall.’ You know the logical thing to do is run out the doors but with Kyle and Brexton (Busch, Kyle and Samantha Busch’s son) still somewhere inside I froze where I was. Thank God when I called Kyle he answered as he and Brex were next in line for a ride and they didn’t know what was happening. We stayed on the phone with each other while the girls went running outside, getting as much distance from the mall as we could, and the boys made a beeline to the closet parking garage to get out of the building. People were crying, shouting on cell phones, sirens going off, everyone was confused and didn’t know what was happening, which was the scary part. You didn’t know if it was one person, multiple people, where exactly they were in the mall or outside too, where was it safe to go?

“We ended up finding out it was a dispute between two groups that ended in shots fired. It’s a lot to process as an adult but really hard as a parent to explain to your child what happened yesterday. Why it happened, what to do in a situation like that, what to do if it was another type of situation. How much do you cover without making it worse for them?

“Squeezing the family a little tighter today.”

According to Bloomington police, the alleged shooter was 21-year-old Shamar Lark. Lark has bern charged with secondary assault with a dangerous weapon, intentional discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place. No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred inside the mall’s Nike Store.

The search for Lark continues. A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

During the Michigan International Speedway race weekend that culminated in the Aug. 7 running of the FireKeepers Casino 400, Kyle Busch was asked about talking to seven-year-old son, Brexton Busch, about the experience.

“So talking with Brexton about it. Just, essentially, it’s hard to explain to a seven-year-old what really happened and what the severity of it could have been, although thankful that it wasn’t more serious than what it was,” Kyle Busch said. “Just to always be on your toes. He’s to the age right now where, in those situations, I don’t even think Samantha would let him be on his own until he was 13 or 14 years old, anyway. So he’s always going to have a parent or guardian or something around him for a long time. So all of us have to be mindful in those situations. As to what the best way to do go through that is, I don’t know that we really had the perfect course of it. But, you know, we made it through with the best of our information at that point was.”

