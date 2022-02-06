NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch fastest in Clash qualifying

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



A 13.745-second/65.478 mph lap by Kyle Busch late in single-car qualifying Saturday evening at the Los Angeles Coliseum was fastest in the session. As a result, Busch will start on the pole for the first of four 25-lap “heat” races Sunday for the Busch Light Clash.



“I never would have thunk it,” Busch said. “I don’t know, you know, it’s pretty cool. It’s just different with the opportunity to do something like this. We’re having a great time. We had a bunch of fans come out just to witness the qualifying.”

The fastest four of 36 entrants in Saturday’s qualifying session will start on the poles for the four heats. After posting the second-fastest lap in qualifying, Tyler Reddick will start on the poke for the second heat race.



Justin Haley will start on the pole for the third heat race and Joey Logano for the fourth heat.

The fifth through eighth fastest cars in qualifying will start alongside the pole sitters on the front rows for the heat races — Daniel Suarez in the first heat, Cole Custer in the second heat race, Chase Elliott in the third and Kyle Larson in the fourth.



Below, are the results from Saturday’s qualifying session and the lineups for Sunday’s heat races: