NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch fined

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 15: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Mix Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Busch has been fined $50,000 for a safety violation during Saturday night’s Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.



After an incident with the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon in turn two on lap 125 of the 367-lap race, Busch retired from the race. He drove his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota over several orang cones at a speed deemed unsafe by NASCAR officials.



According to NASCAR’s penalty report, Busch violated sections 12.1.a, 12.5.2.5.a and 12.8.a of the 2021 rule book — a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing and a member conduct violation.



Busch was credited with a 35th-place finish out of 37 cars at Darlington, the first race of the 10-race playoffs. As a result, he is 14th in the driver points standings among the 16 drivers in the playoffs.



