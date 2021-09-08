NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch fined

By AMANDA VINCENT
Kyle Busch has been fined $50,000 for a safety violation during Saturday night’s Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.
After an incident with the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon in turn two on lap 125 of the 367-lap race, Busch retired from the race. He drove his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota over several orang cones at a speed deemed unsafe by NASCAR officials.
According to NASCAR’s penalty report, Busch violated sections 12.1.a, 12.5.2.5.a and 12.8.a of the 2021 rule book — a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing and a member conduct violation.
Busch was credited with a 35th-place finish out of 37 cars at Darlington, the first race of the 10-race playoffs. As a result, he is 14th in the driver points standings among the 16 drivers in the playoffs.
