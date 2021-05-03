NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch gets to victory lane at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a name like the Buschy McBusch Race 400, it only seemed fitting that Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas Speedway be won by a Busch. Kyle Busch celebrated his 36th birthday with his first Cup Series win of the season, 11 races into 2001. The win was the first-career win for crew chief Ben Beshore and completed a Kansas weekend sweep for Busch after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race there Saturday night.

“It’s awesome. Just such a testament to this team and everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Busch said. “Ben Beshore, his first win as a Cup crew chief. It’s awesome to put M&M’s back in victory lane – M&Ms Mix on board with us here this weekend. Super thanks to our vendor partner, Hy-Vee; they did a cool promotion with Rowdy Energy and M&Ms a couple weeks ago. Great things going all around. It’s cool to come back to Kansas; it’s great to get back to victory lane. I have to thank my teammate, (Martin) Truex Jr. I forgot to mention it on television, but I just saw the replay, and he was behind me, pushing me and gave me one hell of a run down the frontstretch to get me clear. That was the winning ticket for us.”

Kevin Harvick finished second after an uncontrolled tire penalty during a lap 230 caution for retrieval from Tyler Reddick’s uncontrolled tire from a cycle of green-flag pit stops. Reddick, like Harvick, recovered from the resulting penalty to finish in the top-10. Reddick was seventh at the checkered flag.

“We had the right pit strategy once the cautions came out, there,” Harvick said. ”We had the pit-road penalty and came in for tires and Rodney [Childers, crew chief] made a great call of coming back in to put tires on, and that kind of put us on the offense. We were able to be really aggressive on the two restarts we had at the end and were able to make up some ground. Everybody on our Busch Light Ford Mustang did a great job today of just hanging in there. We made a few mistakes, but we made our car better throughout the whole day and were more competitive than we had been in the last couple mile-and-a-half races.”

Pole sitter Brad Keselowski finished third, and Matt DiBenedetto was fourth to, along with Harvick, put three cars in the top-five of the finishing order. Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five.

After starting the race in the 32nd position, Kyle Larson led 132 of the 267 laps that made up the race, including a stage two win at lap 160. But he wound up with a 19th-place finish after making contact with Ryan Blaney and hitting the wall on the penultimate lap. Blaney wound up 21st at the checkered flag.

Busch had already taken his race-winning lead by that point, getting out in front of Larson on a lap 258 restart.

“You don’t know who’s going to pick behind you. You can guess, but you don’t really know. A couple of the times that I guessed, I guessed right,” Busch said of making the right lane-choice decision to take the lead. “A couple times I guessed, I guessed wrong. It’s just a matter of what’s going to happen behind you. I felt like if I could get Truex behind me, that would be the best thing for us. Being a teammate, he would help push, and I’d tell him when we’re going to get the best run we could, and it all worked.”

Keselowski dominating the opening 80-lap stage, leading 72 laps. Busch, though, led the final four laps of the stage for the stage-one win. Larson got to the front to also lead four laps late in the first stage.

Larson’s dominance up front began with him getting off pit road first during the caution that followed the opening stage. The only other laps not led by Larson in stage two came during a cycle of green-flag stops. Larson gave up the lead to pit on lap 122, as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. stayed out until after Larson, on newer tires, caught him and passed him to retake the lead on lap 145. Larson won stage two on lap 160.

Larson continued to lead until the final green-flag cycle of stops. He gave up the lead to make his stop on 213 and cycled back to the front when Chris Buescher made his stop on lap 226.

Denny Hamlin took the lead from Larson with 30 laps to go, but after getting into the wall on lap 243, Larson retook the position. Hamlin made harder contact with the wall, bringing out the fifth caution of the race with 22 laps remaining.

Other top-10 finishers included Martin Truex Jr. in sixth, Buescher in eighth, William Byron in ninth, and Austin Dillon in 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Buschy McBusch Race 400:

