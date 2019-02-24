NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch hits 500 mark

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 14: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, walks to his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Series South Point Hotel and Casino 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 14, 2018 in Lfas Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Kyle Busch takes the green flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, he’ll make his 500th-career start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He qualified sixth for the race, but as a result of a wreck in final practice on Saturday, he’ll start his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the back in a backup car.

“I think it means that I’m old,” Busch said of the milestone. “But seriously, just makes you reflect on all the great things we’ve been able to accomplish over the years and all the people that have helped me get to where I am and win all the races we’ve been able to win. You just think of all the guys at JGR and Toyota and all the guys on my teams that have helped me accomplish everything that I have in my career.”

Busch embarked on his Cup Series career with a partial schedule as a Hendrick Motorsports driver in 2004. He got off to a bumpy start, failing to qualify for three races and crashing out of four of the six races for which he qualified. He went full-time the following year as driver of the No. 5 HMS Chevrolet and won two races in his rookie season, the first coming at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

Busch has driven for two teams in his Cup Series career. After being released by Hendrick Motorsports at the end of the 2007 season to make room for the incoming Dale Earnhardt Jr., Busch moved to Joe Gibbs Racing to drive the No. 18 Toyota, a seat he still holds today. While he scored his first four-career wins in his three full seasons with Hendrick, his career really took off after joining JGR.

Busch has won 47 more times since the move, bringing his wins tally to 51. He also won the 2015 Cup Series championship, despite missing the first 11 races of the season as a result of injuries sustained in the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

In addition to adding Busch to its driver stable in 2008, Joe Gibbs Racing also made the switch to Toyota. Busch won eight times his first season at JGR, and his win that year at Atlanta was the first win for Toyota in NASCAR’s top series.

“Also, Atlanta is a place that has a lot of great memories since we were able to bring home the first win ever for Toyota and for Snickers and everyone at Mars back in 2008; that was very special,” Busch said. “Really appreciate everyone at Mars and Snickers for the 500th start helmet they surprised me with last weekend at Daytona that I’ll wear this weekend. It’s really cool, and I’m hoping it brings us some good luck and we can bring home our first win of the season with our Snickers Creamy Camry.”

He also was the first winner in NASCAR’s ill-fated Car of Tomorrow at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway the year prior.

Before the 2018 season, that inaugural season with JGR in 2008 was Busch’s winningest season. But he matched that tally last year, tying Kevin Harvick for most wins at eight. He finished third in the championship last year after being one of the Championship Four drivers in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

