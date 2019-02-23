NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch in backup at Atlanta

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 13: Kyle Busch speaks to the media during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Despite qualifying sixth Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, Kyle Busch will start in the back of the 37-car field in a backup car.

Busch made contact with the wall within the first 10 minutes of final Cup Series practice on Friday. He was second-fastest on the speed chart at the time of the incident. He was able to drive his car, with damage to the right-rear, to the AMS garage area, but his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team opted to unload its backup car instead of making repairs to its primary.

“Just got loose,” Busch said. “We were trying to run a run, and the car was pretty good with fire off, there. We ran some really good times and then, just kept getting a little bit looser, a little bit looser. I tried to go back to the bottom and run the bottom to see how slow I had to be to go around the bottom and just snapped.”

Joe Gibbs Racing tweeted photos of the damage.

.@KyleBusch heading to a back-up car after contact with the wall during Saturday’s practice @amsupdates @SNICKERS pic.twitter.com/4M8qaNuKRT— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 23, 2019

