NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch, Joey Logano meet at Phoenix

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR held a meeting with Kyle Busch and Joey Logano at Phoenix International Raceway on Friday before the day’s lone Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session, presumably to discuss the incident involving them after the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 12.

Logano and Busch made contact on the last lap of the Las Vegas race that sent Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota spinning toward pit road. After the race, after drivers climbed out of their cars on pit road, Busch approached Logano and swung at him. According to Logano, the punch didn’t connect. Logano was pulled away, but matters got physical between Busch and members of Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske crew.

NASCAR didn’t penalize any of the individuals involved.

After Friday’s meeting with NASCAR, all Busch responded to all media questions with some variation of, “Everything is great. Really looking forward to getting back into my car and being here in Phoenix.”

Logano, though, was more specific with his comments.

“Just tried to explain that, hey, I Made a mistake underneath him,” Logano said. “That’s basically what it was. He asked for some data, and I was able to show him that. That’s that, and we’ll move on, and we’ll start practicing in a little bit.”

Logano also said that he hoped Busch had a better understanding of his side of the incident and that time would tell if the issue is resolved.

