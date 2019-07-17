NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch leaves Kurt Busch in Kentucky

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 13: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag ahead of Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota Camry Toyota, to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 13, 2019 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Older brother Kurt Busch may have beaten younger brother Kyle Busch to the checkered flag to win the Quaker State 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on Saturday night, but younger brother beat older brother to the airport after the race, due, at least in part, to Kurt Busch’s victory lane celebration and obligatory post-race victor’s interviews. Meanwhile, younger brother took off without older brother, leaving older brother needing to find another way home to the Charlotte, N.C., area. Kurt Busch had flown to Kentucky Speedway with Kyle Busch, and expected to get a flight back home from his younger brother.

“I was supposed to fly home with him, and now I’m looking for a plane ride,” Kurt Busch said. “So that’s Kyle. He won’t even wait. We shared a plane ride earlier this year. It was Phoenix, where he won, and I had to sit there and wait for him to do his little victory lane thing.”

Kurt Busch didn’t seem upset that his little brother left him at Kentucky, though. After all, Kurt Busch was the race winner and had a trophy to show for it.

“It’ll be fine,” Kurt Busch said. “We’re going over to his house, actually, for a little get‑together on a Sunday off, and I’m going to plop the trophy down right on his kitchen counter.”

Saturday’s race at Kentucky marked the third time since the Busch brothers have both been regulars in the Cup Series (2005), and the second time in 2019, that they’ve finished a race first and second. But the Kentucky race was the first of those three in which Kurt Busch was the winner.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).