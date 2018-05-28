NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch makes history with dominant performance at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

After 16 wins at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway across the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series and the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race, Kyle Busch finally grabbed his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race win at Charlotte on Sunday night after a dominant performance in the Coca-Cola 600.

“My guys were on it tonight,” Busch said. “They were certainly really really good on pit road. I can’t say enough about my crew. They’ve been that way all year long. You know a lot of wins are due to a lot of circumstances going right, and certainly we’ve got the pit crew going right with us right now. Fast race cars as well, too. There were a few other fast cars out there I was keeping my eye on as they were coming up through the field.”

After leading 377 laps of the 400-lap race, including running up front at the end of all four 100-lap stages, Busch made Cup Series history by becoming the only driver with more than one start in the series to win at least one Cup Series race at all tracks at which he’s competed in series races.

“It’s awesome,” Busch said. “I mean, I’ve dreamt of that – not only winning here and winning the Coke 600 as a kid and being in victory lane here for this race, but to just be a force that people got to be reckoned with; you know. I go across the country and race Super Late Models, because I want to win at every single race track. I just want to show that there is no weakness. My guys have given me that chance here tonight and being able to get to victory lane with this M&M’s Toyota, it sure looks pretty in victory lane here tonight. I definitely want to give a shoutout to all of our men and women, all the service men and women across the world, past and present, fallen and of today’s heroes. We had (SGT) Eric Toth with us here and his family riding along with us this weekend, so that was a pleasure. Got to meet up with them earlier and spend some time, so that was really cool.”

Martin Truex, who won after a slightly more dominant performance in the Coca-Cola 600 two years ago, finished second to his fellow-Toyota driver. Truex didn’t lead in the 2018 race, but passed most of the cars in the field at least once after a couple of pit-road penalties — first for speeding after the second stage that ended on lap 200 and, then, for an uncontrolled tire during a lap-226 caution.

“We definitely gained some ground that last run, but I think he (Busch) might have just been taking care of it,” Truex said. “Just definitely, just a battle-back night for us. The speeding penalty and, then, the pit road penalty right after that in just two stops. It really hurt us, and it’s hard to pass – hard to come from behind with these cars right now with the flat splitters and everything they’ve done to them the past month and a half or so. It was good to be able to get back up to second. I thought we had the second-best car all night. I don’t think anybody had anything for that 18 (Busch). He was stout. We gained a little on him that last run under green, but like I said, I think he was just taking care of it a little bit.”

Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top-five. For Johnson, the Charlotte top-five was only his second top-five of the year, 13 races into the season.

“I thought the 78 (Truex) was really strong; him and the 18 were probably pretty close,” Keselowski said. ”I don’t know, he had some kind of issues that kept holding him back, but they were just in another league. I ran as hard as I could tonight, and the team did a great job the last few stops to put us in a position and that was just kind of what we had. We’ll go back to the drawing board and try to find some more speed. If we keep this execution that we had tonight, then we’ll get some wins, but we’ve got to have more speed.”

Hamlin, Keselowski and Joey Logano combined to lead the 23 laps not led by Busch.

Logano took the lead from pole-sitter Busch on the first laps and ran up front for four laps before Busch first led on lap 5. Logano led eight more laps when he stayed out longer during the first cycle of green-flag pit stops that began with just under 50 laps remaining in the second stage, a strategy to make up for using two more sets of tires than his fellow-competitors earlier in the race, one because of a spin, along with Johnson, on lap 120 and the other during an extra pit stop for a loose wheel.

Keselowski led two laps after a pit-road miscue, specifically, missing his pit box and driving back onto the race track as the new race leader during a lap-84 caution. When the race restarted two laps later, he dropped through the field, falling out of the top-20 by the end of the first stage at lap 100.

Hamlin led nine laps, all during cycles of green-flag pit stops — seven laps in the second stage and another two in the final stage.

The caution during which Keselowski’s pit mistake came was the second of 11 cautions and was the result of a blown left-front tire that sent Kevin Harvick into the wall and out of the race after he had raced into the top-five after starting in the back because of a pre-qualifying inspection issue Thursday.

“We stood in the garage and looked at it and I can’t tell if we ran something over,” Harvick said. ”There’s enough things that could have happened right there, but I’m just really proud of everybody on our Mobil 1/Busch Ford. The car was really, really fast. We came all the way through the pack and made it up into the top-three, there, and sometimes, those things happen. I can’t complain about anything that’s happened this year. We have to take the good with the bad. The guys did a great job in basically guessing at where the car needed to be today with all the penalties, no practice and starting in the back. To come out and have the fastest car, again, was quite an honor to drive, and they’re doing a great job. It was just bad luck.”

Chip Gannassi Racing teammates Jamie McMurray and Kyle Larson finished sixth and seventh after Larson recovered from a spin while running fourth on lap 272. Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman were the final two drivers on the lead lap in eighth and ninth. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top-10, the first driver one lap down.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).