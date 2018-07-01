NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch matches Kevin Harvick in 2018 wins with Chicagoland victory

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch claimed his fifth win of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday when he took the checkered flag in the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. With his latest wins, Busch matched Kevin Harvick’s tally of five wins to lead the series through the first 17 races of the season.

Harvick was the race leader and Busch second when the yellow flag waved for the fifth and final time in the race for Corey LaJoie on lap 207. The other top-three driver on the season, three-time winner and reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr., also was in the top-five. After pit stops during the LaJoie caution, the season’s top-three drivers were the top-three in the running order, but Busch was in the lead instead of Harvick, and Truex was third.

After holding off Harvick for several laps, Busch then had to fend off late-race charges from Kyle Larson, who took second from Harvick.

“I have no clue who third place was,” Busch said. “It was a race between Larson and I. We raced each other. and it was fair game after that. That’s how it goes sometimes. Proud to get us another win here in Chicago. It’s been a long time. Pretty cool, going to Victory Lane.”

On the final lap, Busch and Larson made contact with each other multiple times and both made contact with the wall in the physical battle to the checkered flag. At one point, Larson was in front of Busch, but with contact, Busch retook the lead.

“Oh man, I’m not upset,” Larson said of the contact. ”I had an opportunity there to slide in front of him. and I figured I wouldn’t clear him. or I would allow him to drive back underneath me. So I tried to get to his door. and you know. I opened the door for him to retaliate into (turn) three. I thought it was free game. I ran into him first; he got me after that, maybe a little bit worse than I got him, but that is alright. I love racing Kyle. I know all these fans are probably mad at him, but hey, we put on a hell of a show for you guys, and that was a blast. I had the top rolling, there. I ran the right-front off of it a little bit trying to run those guys down, and yeah, that has got to be one of the best NASCAR finishes of all time. I know I’m on the short end of the stick. again, but you know it was fun. Our Credit One Bank Chevy was amazing. Not great on the short runs but, man, on the long runs, I could really get the top going and was able to get the top of (turns) three and four figured out and really made up some time there. Just a lot of fun. My team did a great job; the pit crew was on it again, so thanks to them. Thanks to all you fans for coming out; it was a hot weekend, really hot, but we put on a good show for you.”

Larson took runner-up honors, Harvick was third, Truex fourth, and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-five after being multiple laps down at one point in the race.

“Our car was just off all weekend,” Harvick said. “We had a tough time making the front end turn, and then, we would wind up way too tight all the way through the corner or way too loose all the way through the corner. The guys did a good job and kept us in the game all day. We had a chance; we just wound up at the wrong side of it at the end.”

Ford, especially Stewart-Haas Racing, dominated throughout the two 80-lap stages that made up the first 160 laps of the 267-lap race. SHR teammates Aric Almirola and Harvick were stage winners, with Almirola taking his first-career stage win in stage one and Harvick winning the second stage.

Ford drivers led all but 13 laps of the opening stage, with those 13 laps being led by Austin Dillon in the process of extending his opening green-flag run. After the cycle completed on lap 61, Almirola was up front with teammate Kurt Busch in second and Harvick also inside the top-five. The only non-Ford drivers in the top-five at that point were Larson and Truex, who started in the back as the result of failing post-qualifying inspection on Saturday. At the end of the stage, though, Truex and Larson both struggled on pit road — Truex getting boxed into his pit stall by Erik Jones and Larson when his car shut off because of an electrical issue.

Meanwhile, a fourth Stewart-Haas driver, Bowyer went at least three laps down during the cycle of stops. Bowyer led prior to his stop, but he was caught speeding on pit road, was nabbed speeding, again, serving his penalty, and was penalized, yet again, when he improperly paid for the second infraction. Bowyer was back on the lead lap by the start of the final 107-lap stage of the race, getting his final lap back courtesy of the free pass.

“Yeah, we were too fast,” Bowyer said. “The guys work very hard on making sure that they are pushing the envelope, which you have to do in this world and against this competition. You have to push everything. Certainly, pit road is a big part of that. You are splitting hairs out there on the race track down to the tenths of a second and you can gain seconds on pit road. Obviously, our pit road speed was just a little too fast. We practiced it yesterday, and the guys even made some adjustments, but that tight section down there was just too fast. The first time you second guess yourself. You come down the second time, and you are cautious and speed again, so now you know you’ve got a problem. Then, it was just confusion on my part. I wasn’t listening and made a mistake and cost us a third time down. We got good at pitting today, unfortunately. The capabilities, there, to run with these three guys. Our race team is young and making some mistakes, but we have time to gain on those and build on those. You hate to give away those stage points. I think we could have won both those stages and, maybe, been in contention for a win. I am proud of everybody. WIX Filters was on the car this weekend, and everybody at Ford and the IT Savvy folks are here. We have a lot of good mojo on this 14 car, we just have to put it all together to get another win.”

The SHR trio of Almirola, Harvick and Kurt Busch were one-two-three at the start of the second stage, but Almirola fell off the lead lap after a second cycle of green-flag stops around the middle of stage two when he had to make an additional, unscheduled stop for a loose wheel just past lap 140. But Almirola, like Bowyer before him, got back on the lead lap via a free pass at the end of the second stage. Almirola, though, had to make another unscheduled stop for another loose wheel with under 50 laps remaining.

“Our car was super fast, especially out in clean air,” Almirola sad. “It was incredibly fast. We just have to execute. We have to put a whole race together. That is the difference between being good and being great. We are capable of winning. We showed it today. We have speed; we are bringing incredible race cars to the race track, and we just have to put a whole day together. We have to be flawless on pit road, and I have to do my part, too. Today, we just had two loose wheels on two separate instances, and you can’t have that, especially in races like this that go green forever. I am really frustrated, but the good news is that our cars are fast. We can build on that. We are going to win a race. I guarantee you we are going to win a race. We have to be perfect to do it, though.”

When Almirola made his initial unscheduled stop from the race lead, Kurt Busch took over up front and Harvick moved into second. After a physical battle between teammates for the race lead, Harvick took the top spot on the final lap of stage two.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman.

