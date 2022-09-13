NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch moves to RCR, Reddick remains in 2023

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – SEPTEMBER 11: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch, during a press conference Tuesday morning at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C., confirmed the already-reported news that he would move to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. He was announced as the new driver. of the No. 8 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal with RCR.

“RCR has an impressive history in NASCAR and I’m honored that Richard (Childress, RCR owner) is putting his trust in me to come in and continue to build on that legacy,” Busch said. “Growing up in a family of passionate racers myself, I feel like the culture that the Childress family has built within their organization will be an ideal fit for me. As I begin the next chapter of my career, I’m looking forward to driving for RCR and working with everyone there to add more wins and championships to both of our resumes.”

Tyler Reddick had signed a contract extension to drive the No. 8 next season, but soon after the announcement of that extension, Reddick announced another deal to move to 23XI Racing in 2024. According to RCR owner Richard Childress, Reddick still will drive for RCR next season, as the team will field a third team for Reddick. The number for Reddick’s car next season was not announced, but Childress stated that all three cars will have charters.

RCR also fields a No. 3 entry for Childress’ grandson, Austin Dillon.

Crew chief Randall Burnett will remain with the No. 8 team to be Busch’s crew chief next year.

Joe Gibbs Racing, for which Busch drove the No. 18 Toyota since 2008, wanted to retain Busch beyond 2022 but was able to find sponsorship for him. M&Ms/Mars, Busch’s longtime sponsor at JGR, has announced its departure from the team at the end of this season.

Childress has not announced Busch’s sponsors for next season.

Busch has 60 wins in 634 Cup Series races since 2004. He has been a full-time driver in NASCAR’s top series since 2005, first for Hendrick Motorsports before the move to Gibbs. Busch is the only multi-time Cup Series champion among active drivers with titles won in 2015 and 2019.

“The addition of Kyle Busch to the Richard Childress Racing lineup is significant, not only for our organization, but for the sport as a whole,” Childress said. “Kyle is a proven contender at the highest levels of the sport, and I believe that his experience and dedication to motorsports will elevate our race program across the board. I’ve always admired Kyle’s driving style and his ability to win and race for championships ever since he entered the sport. Who wouldn’t want a proven NASCAR Cup Series Champion driving their car?”

Busch said during Tuesday’s press conference he still plans to operate his Kyle Busch Motorsports team in the NASCAR Truck Series. The team likely will transition from Toyota Chevrolet, but details regarding the number of entries have not been determined.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).