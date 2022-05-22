NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch on All-Star pole

By AMANDA VINCENT



After a qualifying session that included a bracket elimination round Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch claimed the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race. It’s the driver’s fourth pole for the exhibition event, second all time behind Bill Elliott.



“Anytime you’re able to showcase the pit crews ability and have them and their athleticism in this competition and in this qualifying format, I enjoy that,” Busch said. “I think that’s my most favorite part of the year, coming to the All-Star race. Whether it’s Charlotte and coming down pit road and sliding into the box, but having those guys go over the wall certainly means a lot, especially this No. 18 bunch that I’ve had a lot of success with over the years, obviously changed up a few times, most recently, but we’ve always been a threat to be reckoned with when it comes to getting on the pole for the All-Star race. It feels good to have that today.”

Each run in the elimination round included a four-tire pit stop and a lap on the track.



“This is a cool event,” Busch’s crew chief Ben Beshore said. “A good way to showcase our pit crew, and they did a great job. They put in a lot of hard work this off-season and throughout the year. They clicked off awesome stops there, and it’s exciting.”

In the eight-driver elimination round, Busch’s last competitor was Ryan Blaney. As a result, Blaney garnered the other front-row starting spot.



“It was decent, I guess,” Blaney said of the new elimination format. “It was better than doing nothing. It puts a big emphasis on the pit crew, for sure. Our only job is to not stall it getting to the box and stop on the sign. I think a couple of guys did stall. It puts a big emphasis on those guys and their skillset. I am saying it is good because it worked out decent for us. If it went bad for us, I would be saying the opposite. It was unique, and I thought our guys did a good job. We got hurt on the lane choice, there. I thought the bottom was better, but we aren’t in a bad spot for tomorrow.”

Twenty drivers are already qualified for the All-Star Race. William Byron was fastest of those 20 drivers in a traditional first round of qualifying with a 28.528-second/189.288 mph lap. He wound up with the third All-Star starting position after beating Aric Almirola in his first bracket matchup. Byron then lost to Blaney.



Before challenging and defeating Byron, Blaney defeated Ross Chastain in his first head-to-head matchup.



Busch’s first competition in round two was Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex. Busch also beat Kyle Larson before his final matchup with Blaney.



Larson’s qualifying results put him fourth for the start of the All-Star Race.



Kurt Busch wound up fifth after losing a matchup with Larson. Chastain, Truex and Almirola round out the too-eight.



Sixteen drivers not already in the All-Star Race competed in a single-round traditional qualifying session to set the grid for the 50-lap All-Star Open from which four drivers will advance to the All-Star Race. Tyler Reddick took the pole for that race with a 28.880-second/186.981 mph lap.



Despite qualifying on the pole, Reddick will have to drop to the back for the Open after an unapproved change to his car.



Other drivers qualifying to start in the top-five of the All-Star Open include Daniel Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Erik Jones and Chris Buescher.