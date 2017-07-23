NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch on pole at Indy

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch began his bid for a third-straight Brickyard 400 victory with a 48.051-second/187.301 mph lap in the third and final round of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday to claim the pole for Sunday’s Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400.

“It was good,” Busch said. “We, obviously, had a really fast Skittles Camry, here, this weekend. We only focused on race trim stuff, there, in that abbreviated practice we had this morning, and so the guys did a great job, though. We were just trying to work on the handle for what the race is going to be like later on tomorrow. Felt like we did a pretty good job of that, but wasn’t sure anything about qualifying, so obviously, the guys did a good job of listening to what our teammates hand and what setup they had, and of course, just what they were able to do, and so they put that in our car, and it was pretty fast. It worked pretty good.”

Busch was fastest in both rounds two and three, leading the second round with a 48.216-second/186.660 mph lap.

“Just felt good,” Busch said. “Just felt like I was able to hit all my marks and hit all my marks relatively close to the run before, and normally, you know, the lap times fall of as you go here through the stages, but this really overcast today, so that I think that helped an awful lot and gave our car a lot of grip, a lot of speed and felt really good to put that Skittles Camry on the pole, here, today. Hopefully, we can do a little bit more of that tomorrow.”

Busch will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with Kevin Harvick. Jamie McMurray and Jimmie Johnson were third and fourth in the final round Saturday to claim second-row starting spots. McMurray led the opening round of qualifying with a 48.027-second/187.395 mph lap.

While McMurray was fast throughout the qualifying session, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Kyle Larson wasn’t. Larson failed to advance out of the opening round of qualifying, winding up 25th on the starting grid.

Here’s a look at the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Row 1 — Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota), Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford)

Row 2 — Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet), Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet)

Row 3 — Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota)

Row 4 — Joey Logano (No 22 Ford), Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet)

Row 5 — Erik Jones (No. 77 Toyota), Ryan Blaney (No. 21 Ford)

Row 6 — Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford), Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford)

Row 7 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (No. 88 Chevrolet), Matt Kenseth (No. 20 Toyota)

Row 8 — Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota), Chase Elliott (No 24 Chevrolet)

Row 9 — Paul Menard (No. 27 Chevrolet), Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Ford)

Row 10 — Kasey Kahne (No. 5 Chevrolet), Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet)

Row 11 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford), Trevor Bayne (No. 6 Ford)

Row 12 — Danica Patrick (No. 10 Ford), Michael McDowell (No. 95 Chevrolet)

Row 13 — Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet), Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet)

Row 14 — Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford), Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet)

Row 15 — Aric Almirola (No. 43 Ford), David Ragen (No. 38 Ford)

Row 16 — Landon Cassill (No. 34 Ford), Corey LaJoie (No. 23 Toyota)

Row 17 — J.J. Yelley (No. 7 Chevrolet), Cole Whitt (No. 72 Chevrolet)

Row 18 — Gray Gaulding (No. 55 Chevrolet), Jeffrey Earnhardt (No. 33 Chevrolet)

Row 19 — Timmy Hill (No. 66 Chevrolet), Joey Gase (No. 15 Chevrolet)

Row 20 — A.J. Allmendinger (No. 47 Chevrolet), B.J. McLeod (No. 51 Chevrolet)

