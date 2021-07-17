NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch on pole at New Hampshire

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – JULY 03: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 M&M’s Ice Cream Toyota, waves to fans after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America on July 03, 2021 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



After finishing second to brother Kurt Busch a week earlier at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch will be on the pole Sunday for the FoxWoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.



“New Hampshire has been a pretty decent place for us over the years, so we are looking forward to taking our green lightning Interstate Batteries Camry back there and go for another win,” Busch said. “The last few years, it’s been really hard to pass there. Last year, I think I ran three laps and, boom, went home. I had a tire failure. It’s been two years since I’ve run a full race there. Typically, we do run well there. We’ve got a strong package for there. It’s a 750-horsepower package race. It’s a mile race. It’s kind of what Phoenix is, so we need to kind of get a good baseline for what we need at the end of the year.”

Busch will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr.

Chase Elliott and Kurt Busch will start in row two, followed by Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin in row three.



Ryan Blaney will be the highest-starting Ford in the seventh spot. Other top-10 starters will include Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson.