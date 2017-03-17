NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch, Penske No. 22 team avoid penalties

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR opted not to penalize Kyle Busch and members of Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske team after their scuffle at the conclusion of the March 12 Kobalt 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In its March 15 penalty announcement, though, NASCAR did list fines for two Cup Series crew chiefs. Robert “Bootie” Barker of the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet team of driver Ty Dillon and Cole Pearn, crew chief on the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of Martin Truex Jr., each were fined $10,000 because not all 20 lug nuts were properly installed on their cars at the end of the race at LVMS.

Truex and the No. 78 won the race.

Also, NASCAR announced an indefinite suspension for crew member Joseph P. Light for a behavioral rules infraction.

While Busch avoided NASCAR penalties for taking a swing at Logano after the Las Vegas race, his sponsor, M&Ms/Mars issued a statement, voicing displeasure in the actions of its driver.

“The recent actions by Kyle Busch are not consistent with the values of Mars Chocolate North America,” the statement read. “While we are disappointed with the situation, we hope the drivers and team members involved learn from this experience and continue to grow as professional athletes representing the sport.”

The LVMS incident wasn’t Busch’s first time disappointing the same sponsor. After intentionally wrecking NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship contender Ron Hornaday during a Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2011, Mars pulled its sponsorship of Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota entry in the Cup Series for two races.

