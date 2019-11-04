NASCAR Cup: Kyle Busch plans to contest 2020 Rolex 24

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 5, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch plans to compete in the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course Jan. 25 and 26. The race will be Busch’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut. He’ll be one of the drivers of a Lexus RC F GT3 car for AIM Vasser Sullivan.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Lexus Motorsports and AIM Vasser Sullivan and Toyota for this opportunity,” Busch said at a Toyota event in Texas on Monday, as quoted by NBC Sports. “To have the chance to run in such an iconic race as the Rolex 24 is certainly something I’ve thought about and wanted to do. My partnership with Toyota and the history we’ve had together has been incredible. I would love to continue that history and maybe get my Daytona Rolex to add to my trophy collection.”

Busch competed on the Daytona International Speedway road course in July 2009 when he and former NASCAR driver Scott Speed finished 10th in a Chip Ganassi Racing entry in the Brumos Porsche 250.

Busch, the 2015 Cup Series champion, is among eight drivers still in the playoffs with two races remaining in the 2019 season. He has four wins this season, most recently June 2 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. He has 55-career Cup Series wins in 532-career starts, dating back to 2004. Busch is the all-time winningest driver in the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck series with 96 Xfinity victories and 56 Truck Series wins.

“We’re thrilled to have a racer of Kyle’s caliber join AIM Vasser Sullivan to open our 2020 season at the Rolex 24 at Daytona,” AIM Vasser Sullivan co-owner Jimmy Vasser said. “Kyle has proved he can compete and win in many forms of motorsports and we look forward to having him drive the Lexus RC F GT3 at Daytona.”

